The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers is set for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Joey Anderson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Joey Anderson score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.

Anderson has no points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

