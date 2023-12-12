The Green Bay Phoenix (3-3) will meet the UIC Flames (5-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Green Bay vs. UIC Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Green Bay Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Players to Watch

Toby Okani: 13.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK

13.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK Christian Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Isaiah Rivera: 16.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Filip: 7.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Steven Clay: 8.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UIC Players to Watch

Okani: 13.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK

13.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Rivera: 16.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Skobalj: 7.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Clay: 8.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Green Bay vs. UIC Stat Comparison

UIC Rank UIC AVG Green Bay AVG Green Bay Rank 169th 75.9 Points Scored 60.2 353rd 26th 61.7 Points Allowed 63.8 50th 128th 34.9 Rebounds 33.3 180th 266th 8.0 Off. Rebounds 6.3 335th 55th 9.1 3pt Made 6.3 261st 118th 14.4 Assists 11.5 275th 277th 13.4 Turnovers 12.7 225th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.