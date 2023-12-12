The UIC Flames (6-3) play the Green Bay Phoenix (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. UIC Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix's 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Flames have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).

Green Bay is 4-4 when it shoots higher than 37.4% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 279th.

The Phoenix's 63 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 61.1 the Flames give up to opponents.

Green Bay is 3-3 when it scores more than 61.1 points.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison

At home, Green Bay averages 66.3 points per game. On the road, it averages 59.4.

In 2023-24 the Phoenix are allowing 12.7 fewer points per game at home (58.3) than away (71).

Beyond the arc, Green Bay makes fewer 3-pointers away (6.2 per game) than at home (7.8), and makes a lower percentage away (27.7%) than at home (30.7%) too.

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule