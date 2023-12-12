The Chicago Blackhawks, with Connor Bedard, will be in action Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. Considering a bet on Bedard in the Blackhawks-Oilers game? Use our stats and information below.

Connor Bedard vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

Bedard has averaged 19:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -14).

Bedard has scored a goal in a game nine times this year over 27 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 18 of 27 games this season, Bedard has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Bedard has an assist in 10 of 27 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Bedard has an implied probability of 58.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Bedard going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bedard Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 15th in the NHL.

