Tuesday's NHL offering features an outing between the heavily favored Edmonton Oilers (12-12-1, -400 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Chicago Blackhawks (9-17-1, +310 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Betting Trends

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 10 of 27 games this season.

The Oilers have won 60.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (12-8).

This season the Blackhawks have eight wins in the 26 games in which they've been an underdog.

Edmonton has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -400.

Chicago has not had a game with bigger moneyline odds than +310.

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-5 5-3-2 6.9 4.40 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 4.40 2.60 11 31.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 3-5-2 6.3 2.20 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.20 3.00 3 9.7% Record as ML Favorite 7-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 5

