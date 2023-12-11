In the Week 14 game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Tucker Kraft score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Tucker Kraft score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Kraft has posted 95 yards on 10 receptions with one TD, averaging 10.6 yards per game.

Kraft, in five games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Tucker Kraft Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 2 2 5 0 Week 10 @Steelers 3 1 6 0 Week 11 Chargers 2 2 32 0 Week 12 @Lions 2 2 15 1 Week 13 Chiefs 6 3 37 0

