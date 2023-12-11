Packers vs. Giants: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Giants (4-8) host a streaking Green Bay Packers (6-6) team on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Packers have won three games in a row.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Packers and Giants can be seen in this article before you bet on Monday's matchup.
Packers vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Packers
|6.5
|37
|-300
|+240
Packers vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats
Green Bay Packers
- The average total in Green Bay's outings this year is 42.4, 5.4 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Packers are 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Packers have been moneyline favorites only twice before this year and they split the two games.
- Green Bay has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.
New York Giants
- The Giants have played six games this season that have gone over 37 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for New York's outings this season is 40.5, 3.5 more points than this game's total.
- The Giants have covered the spread four times this year (4-7-1).
- The Giants have been underdogs in 11 games this season and won three (27.3%) of those contests.
- New York has entered five games this season as the underdog by +240 or more and is 1-4 in those contests.
Packers vs. Giants Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Packers
|21.5
|18
|20.3
|8
|42.4
|7
|12
|Giants
|13.3
|32
|24.3
|26
|40.5
|6
|12
Packers vs. Giants Betting Insights & Trends
Packers
- Green Bay is unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall in its past three contests.
- In Green Bay's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.
- The Packers have totaled only 15 more points than their opponents this season (1.2 per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 133 points (11 per game).
Giants
- New York has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall in its last three contests.
- The Giants have hit the over twice in their past three contests.
- The Packers have totaled just 15 more points than their opponents this season (1.2 per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 133 points (11 per game).
Packers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.4
|42.2
|42.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.9
|22.7
|23.2
|ATS Record
|7-5-0
|4-2-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-6-0
|2-4-0
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-4
|3-1
|2-3
Giants Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.5
|39.4
|41.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.0
|21.4
|25.9
|ATS Record
|4-7-1
|2-2-1
|2-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-9-0
|0-5-0
|3-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-8
|2-3
|1-5
