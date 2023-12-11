The Green Bay Packers (6-6) carry a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the New York Giants (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. Green Bay is a 6.5-point favorite in the game. For this game, an over/under of 37 has been set.

The Packers' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet the Giants. The betting insights and trends for the Giants can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Packers.

Packers vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Green Bay Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Packers (-6.5) 37 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Packers (-6.5) 37 -330 +265 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 14 Odds

Green Bay vs. New York Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: ABC

Packers vs. Giants Betting Insights

Green Bay's ATS record is 7-5-0 this season.

Green Bay games have hit the over on six of 12 occasions (50%).

New York's record against the spread in 2023 is 4-7-1.

The Giants have two wins ATS (2-3) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Of 12 New York games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Romeo Doubs - - - - 41.5 (-111) - Tucker Kraft - - - - 29.5 (-115) - Jordan Love 223.5 (-115) 1.5 (+100) - - - - Jayden Reed - - - - 38.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

