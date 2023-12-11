The Green Bay Packers (6-6) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the New York Giants (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

How to Watch Packers vs. Giants

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC

Packers Insights

The Packers put up just 2.8 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Giants allow (24.3).

The Packers average 329.6 yards per game, 34.7 fewer yards than the 364.3 the Giants give up per outing.

This season, Green Bay racks up 104.9 yards per game on the ground, 31.2 fewer than New York allows per outing (136.1).

The Packers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 19 takeaways.

Packers Away Performance

On the road, the Packers score more points (23.3 per game) than overall (21.5). But they also concede more (21 per game) than overall (20.3).

The Packers pick up fewer yards on the road (324.2 per game) than they do overall (329.6), and allow more (360.5 per game) than overall (340).

The Packers pick up more rushing yards away from home (108 per game) than they do overall (104.9), but they also give up more (153.2 per game) than overall (136.3).

On the road, the Packers successfully convert more third downs (44.9%) than they do overall (44%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in away games (37%) than overall (41.4%).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 Los Angeles W 23-20 FOX 11/23/2023 at Detroit W 29-22 FOX 12/3/2023 Kansas City W 27-19 NBC 12/11/2023 at New York - ABC 12/17/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX 12/24/2023 at Carolina - FOX 12/31/2023 at Minnesota - NBC

