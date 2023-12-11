Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marquette County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Marquette County, Wisconsin today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marquette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westfield Area High School at Almond-Bancroft High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Almond, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.