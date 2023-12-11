Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Douglas County, Wisconsin is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Solon Springs High School at South Shore High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Port Wing, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
