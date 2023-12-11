How to Watch the Bucks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (9-14) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) on December 11, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.
Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks make 49.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 47.2% from the field, it is 11-2 overall.
- The Bucks are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 24th.
- The 122.1 points per game the Bucks score are 9.6 more points than the Bulls allow (112.5).
- Milwaukee is 13-4 when scoring more than 112.5 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Bucks have played better in home games this year, averaging 122.2 points per game, compared to 122.1 per game on the road.
- In 2023-24, Milwaukee is surrendering 118 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 119.6.
- The Bucks are averaging 14.5 three-pointers per game, which is 0.3 more than they're averaging away from home (14.2). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 38.2% in home games and 38.6% in road games.
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Chris Livingston
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
|Pat Connaughton
|Out
|Ankle
