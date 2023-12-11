The Chicago Bulls (9-14) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) on December 11, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 49.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 47.2% from the field, it is 11-2 overall.

The Bucks are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 24th.

The 122.1 points per game the Bucks score are 9.6 more points than the Bulls allow (112.5).

Milwaukee is 13-4 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks have played better in home games this year, averaging 122.2 points per game, compared to 122.1 per game on the road.

In 2023-24, Milwaukee is surrendering 118 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 119.6.

The Bucks are averaging 14.5 three-pointers per game, which is 0.3 more than they're averaging away from home (14.2). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 38.2% in home games and 38.6% in road games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Injuries