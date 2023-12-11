Bucks vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (9-14) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) for an attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on BSWI and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.
Bucks vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-10.5
|232.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee's 22 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 232.5 points 17 times.
- Milwaukee's contests this year have an average point total of 240.9, 8.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks have a 9-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Milwaukee has been favored 21 times and won 15, or 71.4%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has been at least a -550 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Bucks, based on the moneyline, is 84.6%.
Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info
Bucks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|17
|77.3%
|122.1
|230.5
|118.7
|231.2
|234.7
|Bulls
|4
|17.4%
|108.4
|230.5
|112.5
|231.2
|220.0
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
- Seven of Bucks' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- When playing at home, Milwaukee owns a worse record against the spread (4-8-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (5-5-0).
- The 122.1 points per game the Bucks put up are 9.6 more points than the Bulls allow (112.5).
- Milwaukee is 9-8 against the spread and 13-4 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.
Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|9-13
|0-3
|14-8
|Bulls
|9-14
|0-1
|13-10
Bucks vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Bucks
|Bulls
|122.1
|108.4
|3
|27
|9-8
|5-0
|13-4
|5-0
|118.7
|112.5
|24
|13
|1-2
|9-11
|3-0
|9-11
