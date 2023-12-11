The Chicago Bulls (9-14) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Fiserv Forum as big, 10.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and NBCS-CHI.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

BSWI and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 121 - Bulls 110

Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 10.5)

Bucks (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-10.7)

Bucks (-10.7) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.9

The Bucks sport a 9-13-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 9-14-0 mark of the Bulls.

Neither Milwaukee nor Chicago has covered this season when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Monday's line (Bucks as favorites by 10.5 or more and Bulls as underdogs by 10.5 or more).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2023-24, Chicago and its opponents don't do it as often (56.5% of the time) as Milwaukee and its opponents (63.6%).

The Bucks have a .714 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (15-6) this season while the Bulls have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-8).

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks have a top-five offense this year, ranking third-best in the league with 122.1 points per game. At the other end, they rank 24th with 118.7 points allowed per contest.

With 43.6 rebounds per game, Milwaukee ranks 19th in the NBA. It gives up 44.3 rebounds per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Bucks rank 22nd in the league in assists, averaging 25.1 per game.

Milwaukee is averaging 13.3 turnovers per game (15th-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 12.4 turnovers per contest (22nd-ranked).

The Bucks are making 14.4 three-pointers per game this season (seventh-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 38.3% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

