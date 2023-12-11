The Chicago Bulls (9-14), on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, will try to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7). This game is at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and NBCS-CHI.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Bulls matchup in this article.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

BSWI and NBCS-CHI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info

Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bucks have a +75 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 122.1 points per game to rank third in the league and are giving up 118.7 per contest to rank 24th in the NBA.

The Bulls are being outscored by 4.1 points per game, with a -94 scoring differential overall. They put up 108.4 points per game (27th in NBA), and give up 112.5 per contest (13th in league).

These teams are scoring 230.5 points per game between them, two fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow 231.2 points per game combined, 1.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Chicago has covered nine times in 23 chances against the spread this season.

Bucks and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +185 - Bulls +15000 +10000 -

