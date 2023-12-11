Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon has a good matchup in Week 14 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the New York Giants. The Giants are allowing the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL, 136.1 per game.

So far this season, Dillon has collected a team-best 521 rushing yards on 149 carries (43.4 ypg), while scoring one rushing TD. As a receiver, Dillon has added 20 catches for 198 yards.

Dillon vs. the Giants

Dillon vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 34 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 34 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Giants have let two opposing rushers to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

New York has given up one or more rushing TDs to 16 opposing players this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Giants this season.

The 136.1 rushing yards the Giants concede per outing makes them the 29th-ranked rush defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the Giants have put up 18 touchdowns on the ground (1.5 per game). The Giants' defense is 30th in the league in that category.

Packers Player Previews

A.J. Dillon Rushing Props vs. the Giants

Rushing Yards: 62.5 (-118)

Dillon Rushing Insights

Dillon hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in six of his 12 opportunities this season (50.0%).

The Packers have passed 57.8% of the time and run 42.2% this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 149 of his team's 299 total rushing attempts this season (49.8%).

Dillon has one rushing touchdown this season in 12 games played.

He has one touchdown this season (3.6% of his team's 28 offensive TDs).

He has 27 red zone rushing carries (54.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

A.J. Dillon Receiving Props vs the Giants

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-115)

Dillon Receiving Insights

Dillon, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in six of nine games this season.

Dillon has 6.1% of his team's target share (25 targets on 409 passing attempts).

He averages 7.9 yards per target this season (198 yards on 25 targets).

Having played 12 games this year, Dillon has not had a TD reception.

Dillon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Chiefs 12/3/2023 Week 13 18 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/23/2023 Week 12 14 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

