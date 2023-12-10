The Iowa Hawkeyes (9-1) will try to continue a six-game winning run when visiting the Wisconsin Badgers (5-3) at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Kohl Center. The contest airs on BTN.

Wisconsin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 2

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes score an average of 88.8 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 61.5 the Badgers allow.

Iowa is 9-0 when it scores more than 61.5 points.

Wisconsin has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 88.8 points.

The Badgers record 66.1 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 64.4 the Hawkeyes allow.

Wisconsin is 4-0 when scoring more than 64.4 points.

Iowa is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.

This season the Badgers are shooting 42.0% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Hawkeyes concede.

The Hawkeyes make 50.9% of their shots from the field, 16.9% higher than the Badgers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Wisconsin Leaders

Serah Williams: 15.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 46.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

15.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 46.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Ronnie Porter: 10.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.0 STL, 35.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36)

10.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.0 STL, 35.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36) Sania Copeland: 10.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)

10.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42) Brooke Schramek: 8.8 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

8.8 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) D'Yanis Jimenez: 9.7 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13)

Wisconsin Schedule