Sunday's game features the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-1) and the Wisconsin Badgers (5-3) facing off at Kohl Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-64 win for heavily favored Iowa according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on December 10.

Last time out, the Badgers lost 59-51 to Butler on Sunday.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 77, Wisconsin 64

Other Big Ten Predictions

Wisconsin Schedule Analysis

The Badgers picked up their signature win of the season on November 14 by claiming a 66-64 victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, the No. 92-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Badgers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most defeats.

The Badgers have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (two).

Wisconsin 2023-24 Best Wins

66-64 at home over South Dakota State (No. 92) on November 14

82-72 over Boston College (No. 114) on November 25

74-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 180) on November 9

62-51 at home over Milwaukee (No. 203) on November 7

75-54 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 301) on November 29

Wisconsin Leaders

Serah Williams: 15.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 46.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

15.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 46.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Ronnie Porter: 10.5 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (9-for-36)

10.5 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (9-for-36) Sania Copeland: 10.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)

10.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42) Brooke Schramek: 8.8 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

8.8 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) D'Yanis Jimenez: 9.7 PTS, 44 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13)

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers have a +37 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 66.1 points per game to rank 186th in college basketball and are allowing 61.5 per outing to rank 129th in college basketball.

