Should you wager on Taylor Raddysh to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Washington Capitals meet up on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Taylor Raddysh score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Raddysh stats and insights

  • In four of 26 games this season, Raddysh has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 8.5% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Raddysh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:49 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:18 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:24 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:35 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:48 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:48 Away L 7-3

Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

