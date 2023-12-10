Will Seth Jones Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 10?
Can we expect Seth Jones lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks face off with the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Seth Jones score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Jones stats and insights
- Jones is yet to score through 26 games this season.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Jones recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|26:55
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|25:08
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|29:04
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|23:35
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|26:15
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|23:09
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|23:50
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|24:22
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|25:51
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Away
|L 7-3
Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
