Will Nikita Zaitsev Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 10?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zaitsev stats and insights
- Zaitsev has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- Zaitsev has no points on the power play.
- He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Zaitsev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|15:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:16
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|13:33
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.