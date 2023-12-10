The Chicago Blackhawks, including Nick Foligno, will be on the ice Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Washington Capitals. If you'd like to wager on Foligno's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Nick Foligno vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Foligno has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 17:32 on the ice per game.

Foligno has scored a goal in three of 26 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Foligno has a point in seven of 26 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Foligno has an assist in six of 26 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Foligno has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Foligno going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Foligno Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 26 Games 2 12 Points 1 4 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.