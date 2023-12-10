Sunday's contest at Redbird Arena has the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-0) going head to head against the Illinois State Redbirds (6-2) at 3:00 PM ET on December 10. Our computer prediction projects a 76-68 win for Marquette.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Golden Eagles claimed an 87-52 win against Pennsylvania.

Marquette vs. Illinois State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marquette vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Marquette 76, Illinois State 68

Other Big East Predictions

Marquette Schedule Analysis

  • The Golden Eagles registered their signature win of the season on November 25, when they claimed a 74-58 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 42), according to our computer rankings.
  • The Golden Eagles have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.
  • Marquette has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.
  • Marquette has four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.

Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 74-58 over Arkansas (No. 42) on November 25
  • 71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 51) on November 11
  • 73-65 over Boston College (No. 114) on November 24
  • 88-59 at home over Memphis (No. 156) on November 29
  • 87-52 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 202) on December 3

Marquette Leaders

  • Liza Karlen: 15.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 60.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
  • Mackenzie Hare: 16.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.0 FG%, 59.3 3PT% (32-for-54)
  • Frannie Hottinger: 9.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 53.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Jordan King: 15.3 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
  • Rose Nkumu: 10.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 70.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (10-for-15)

Marquette Performance Insights

  • The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 27.3 points per game (posting 83.1 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and allowing 55.8 per outing, 54th in college basketball) and have a +219 scoring differential.

