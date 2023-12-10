Will MacKenzie Entwistle Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 10?
On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Washington Capitals. Is MacKenzie Entwistle going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Entwistle stats and insights
- Entwistle has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- Entwistle has no points on the power play.
- Entwistle averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 69 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Entwistle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|11:07
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:25
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:27
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:58
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|13:00
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|11:46
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Away
|L 4-2
Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
