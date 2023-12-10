How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, December 10
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Atletico San Luis and CF America square off for the only matchup on the Liga MX schedule on Saturday.
In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know about Saturday's Liga MX action here. Check out the links below.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch CF America vs Atletico San Luis
Atletico San Luis makes the trip to play CF America at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: CF America (-290)
- Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+700)
- Draw: (+450)
