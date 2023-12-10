How to Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) visit a streaking Dallas Cowboys (9-3) squad on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have won four straight games.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV: NBC
Cowboys vs. Eagles Insights
- The Cowboys score 8.3 more points per game (32.3) than the Eagles allow (24).
- Philadelphia averages 27.4 points per game, 9.1 more than Dallas gives up (18.3).
- The Cowboys rack up 29.8 more yards per game (380.4) than the Eagles allow per outing (350.6).
- Philadelphia racks up 74.6 more yards per game (361.7) than Dallas allows (287.1).
- This season, the Cowboys rush for 26.7 more yards per game (117) than the Eagles allow per outing (90.3).
- Philadelphia rushes for 126 yards per game, 20 more than the 106 Dallas allows per contest.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four fewer than the Eagles have forced (14).
- Philadelphia has 16 giveaways this season, while Dallas has 18 takeaways.
Cowboys Home Performance
- The Cowboys put up 41 points per game in home games (8.7 more than their overall average), and concede 15.8 at home (2.5 less than overall).
- At home, the Cowboys accumulate 438 yards per game and concede 283.7. That's more than they gain overall (380.4), but less than they allow (287.1).
- Dallas' average passing yards gained (310.7) and conceded (200.3) in home games are both higher than its overall averages of 263.4 and 181.1, respectively.
- The Cowboys' average yards rushing at home (127.3) is higher than their overall average (117). And their average yards allowed at home (83.3) is lower than overall (106).
- The Cowboys' offensive third-down percentage at home (53.1%) is higher than their overall average (48.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (32.5%) is lower than overall (36.9%).
Cowboys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|at Carolina
|W 33-10
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|Washington
|W 45-10
|CBS
|11/30/2023
|Seattle
|W 41-35
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/10/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|NBC
|12/17/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Miami
|-
|FOX
|12/30/2023
|Detroit
|-
|ABC/ESPN
Eagles Away Performance
- In road games, the Eagles put up 24.3 points per game and concede 18.8. That's less than they score (27.4) and allow (24) overall.
- On the road, the Eagles accumulate 356.2 yards per game and give up 309.5. That's less than they gain (361.7) and allow (350.6) overall.
- In road games, Philadelphia accumulates 237.8 passing yards per game and concedes 224.2. That's more than it gains overall (235.7), and less than it allows (260.3).
- On the road, the Eagles rack up 118.3 rushing yards per game and concede 85.3. That's less than they gain (126) and allow (90.3) overall.
- On the road, the Eagles convert 52.9% of third downs and allow 41.8% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (47.9%), and less than they allow (47.3%).
Eagles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/20/2023
|at Kansas City
|W 21-17
|ABC/ESPN
|11/26/2023
|Buffalo
|W 37-34
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|San Francisco
|L 42-19
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|NBC
|12/18/2023
|at Seattle
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|12/25/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|Arizona
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply
