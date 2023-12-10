Two of the top players to watch when the Washington Capitals face the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at United Center -- beginning at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Capitals' John Carlson and the Blackhawks' Connor Bedard.

Blackhawks vs. Capitals Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard's 11 goals and 10 assists in 26 contests give him 21 points on the season.

Chicago's Jason Dickinson has posted 14 total points (0.5 per game), with nine goals and five assists.

This season, Philipp Kurashev has five goals and nine assists for Washington.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has an .884 save percentage (60th in the league), with 306 total saves, while giving up 40 goals (3.6 goals against average). He has put up a 2-8-1 record between the posts for Chicago this season.

Capitals Players to Watch

Carlson is one of Washington's top contributors with 15 points. He has scored one goal and picked up 14 assists this season.

Alexander Ovechkin has picked up 15 points (0.6 per game), scoring five goals and adding 10 assists.

Tom Wilson's 15 points this season are via nine goals and six assists.

Charlie Lindgren's record is 6-2-1. He has conceded 23 goals (2.3 goals against average) and racked up 309 saves with a .931% save percentage (third-best in league).

Blackhawks vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 30th 2.42 Goals Scored 2.42 30th 10th 2.88 Goals Allowed 3.42 25th 29th 27.8 Shots 27.3 31st 20th 31.1 Shots Allowed 33 28th 32nd 8.57% Power Play % 10.98% 29th 20th 78.08% Penalty Kill % 76.19% 23rd

