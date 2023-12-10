How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks (each coming off a victory in its last game) will meet on Sunday at United Center in Chicago.
You can watch the Capitals look to knock off the the Blackhawks on NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 89 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 23rd in the league.
- The Blackhawks have 63 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 23 goals over that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|26
|11
|10
|21
|20
|22
|40%
|Jason Dickinson
|26
|9
|5
|14
|10
|18
|47.5%
|Philipp Kurashev
|20
|5
|9
|14
|10
|10
|58.8%
|Nick Foligno
|26
|4
|8
|12
|9
|20
|47%
|Seth Jones
|26
|0
|10
|10
|30
|12
|-
Capitals Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 69 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank seventh.
- The Capitals' 58 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Capitals are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 25 goals over that time.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|John Carlson
|24
|1
|14
|15
|36
|19
|-
|Alexander Ovechkin
|24
|5
|10
|15
|12
|9
|0%
|Tom Wilson
|24
|9
|6
|15
|18
|19
|27.8%
|Dylan Strome
|24
|10
|3
|13
|7
|16
|53.7%
|Connor McMichael
|24
|5
|6
|11
|5
|8
|35.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.