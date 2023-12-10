The Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks (each coming off a victory in its last game) will meet on Sunday at United Center in Chicago.

You can watch the Capitals look to knock off the the Blackhawks on NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Blackhawks vs Capitals Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 89 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 23rd in the league.

The Blackhawks have 63 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 23 goals over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 26 11 10 21 20 22 40% Jason Dickinson 26 9 5 14 10 18 47.5% Philipp Kurashev 20 5 9 14 10 10 58.8% Nick Foligno 26 4 8 12 9 20 47% Seth Jones 26 0 10 10 30 12 -

Capitals Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 69 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank seventh.

The Capitals' 58 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Capitals are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 25 goals over that time.

Capitals Key Players