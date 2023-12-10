Will Alex Vlasic Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 10?
Can we anticipate Alex Vlasic lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Vlasic stats and insights
- Vlasic has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
- Vlasic has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 3.7% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Vlasic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|23:39
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|25:07
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:21
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:25
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Away
|L 7-3
Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
