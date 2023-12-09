How to Watch Women's Super League Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Today's Women's Super League schedule has lots in store. Among those contests is Manchester City squaring off against Aston Villa.
Watch your favorite Women's Super League team this season on Paramount+ and Fubo!
Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with Women's Super League action all year long on Fubo and Paramount+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.