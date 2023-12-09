The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) carry a seven-game winning streak into a home contest against the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2), who have won six straight. It begins at 3:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Wisconsin vs. Arizona Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • Wisconsin is 7-1 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
  • The Badgers are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 13th.
  • The Badgers score 11.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (62.6).
  • When it scores more than 62.6 points, Wisconsin is 7-1.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home Wisconsin put up 66.5 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than it averaged away (67.3).
  • At home, the Badgers allowed 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed away (71).
  • At home, Wisconsin drained 8.5 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois W 71-49 Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette W 75-64 Kohl Center
12/5/2023 @ Michigan State W 70-57 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/9/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center
12/14/2023 Jacksonville State - Kohl Center
12/22/2023 Chicago State - Kohl Center

