The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) carry a seven-game winning streak into a home contest against the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2), who have won six straight. It begins at 3:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Wisconsin vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Wisconsin is 7-1 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.

The Badgers are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 13th.

The Badgers score 11.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (62.6).

When it scores more than 62.6 points, Wisconsin is 7-1.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home Wisconsin put up 66.5 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than it averaged away (67.3).

At home, the Badgers allowed 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed away (71).

At home, Wisconsin drained 8.5 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

