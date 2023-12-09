Will Tyler Johnson Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 9?
In the upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Tyler Johnson to score a goal for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Tyler Johnson score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in five of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Blues this season, but has not scored.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Johnson's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 84 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|14:49
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|16:40
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|15:52
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|L 3-2
Blackhawks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
