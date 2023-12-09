Will Ryan Donato Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 9?
Can we expect Ryan Donato scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Donato stats and insights
- In four of 25 games this season, Donato has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal against the Blues this season in one game (three shots).
- Donato has zero points on the power play.
- Donato averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.2%.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are giving up 84 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.0 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Donato recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:54
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:22
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|11:03
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|15:30
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:19
|Home
|L 3-2
Blackhawks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
