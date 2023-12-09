Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Racine County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Racine County, Wisconsin? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Union Grove High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 9
- Location: Union Grove, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Burlington, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milwaukee South High School at Racine Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Racine, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.