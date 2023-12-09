Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Racine County, Wisconsin? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Union Grove High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 9

10:00 AM CT on December 9 Location: Union Grove, WI

Union Grove, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 9

2:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Burlington, WI

Burlington, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Milwaukee South High School at Racine Lutheran High School