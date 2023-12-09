In the upcoming game against the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Nikita Zaitsev to find the back of the net for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Zaitsev stats and insights

Zaitsev has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Blues this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Zaitsev has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.1 shots per game, and converts 33.3% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 84 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Zaitsev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:43 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:10 Home L 4-3 SO 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-1 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:16 Away L 7-3 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 4-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:33 Home W 5-2 10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 4-0 10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:16 Away W 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

