The Milwaukee Panthers (3-4) play the UC Davis Aggies (3-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at University Credit Union Center. This contest will start at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Milwaukee vs. UC Davis Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Milwaukee Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Players to Watch

Elijah Pepper: 23.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

23.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Ade Adebayo: 7.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Kane Milling: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Leo DeBruhl: 7.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UC Davis Top Players (2022-23)

Pepper: 22.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ty Johnson: 14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Christian Anigwe: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Milling: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Robby Beasley III: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UC Davis Rank UC Davis AVG Milwaukee AVG Milwaukee Rank 101st 74.8 Points Scored 78.2 32nd 211th 71.1 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 79th 33.4 Rebounds 35.9 13th 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.9 112th 249th 12.2 Assists 13.9 109th 339th 14.2 Turnovers 14.6 345th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.