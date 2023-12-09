How to Watch the Milwaukee vs. Loyola Chicago Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Panthers (5-5) travel to face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-4) after victories in three straight road games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Horizon Games
Milwaukee vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers score just 4.6 more points per game (68.5) than the Ramblers allow (63.9).
- When it scores more than 63.9 points, Milwaukee is 5-3.
- Loyola Chicago's record is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.5 points.
- The Ramblers record just 0.9 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Panthers give up (64.7).
- Loyola Chicago has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 64.7 points.
- Milwaukee is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.
- This season the Ramblers are shooting 38.7% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Panthers give up.
Milwaukee Leaders
- Kendall Nead: 19 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)
- Kamy Peppler: 12.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72)
- Jada Donaldson: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
- Angie Cera: 10.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)
- Jorey Buwalda: 7.9 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Milwaukee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Green Bay
|L 76-53
|Klotsche Center
|12/3/2023
|@ IUPUI
|W 70-59
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|12/7/2023
|St. Thomas
|L 67-65
|Klotsche Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Eastern Illinois
|-
|Lantz Arena
|12/20/2023
|Viterbo
|-
|Klotsche Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.