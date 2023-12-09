Milwaukee vs. Loyola Chicago December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) meet the Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Milwaukee vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Sitori Tanin: 12.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Sam Galanopoulos: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alyssa Fisher: 11.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Emma Nolan: 4.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Kira Chivers: 6.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
