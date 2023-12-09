Two sliding teams square off when the UC Davis Aggies (3-4) host the Milwaukee Panthers (3-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Aggies will aim to break a three-game losing streak versus the Panthers, who have lost three straight.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UC Davis vs. Milwaukee matchup.

Milwaukee vs. UC Davis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California

University Credit Union Center in Davis, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee vs. UC Davis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UC Davis Moneyline Milwaukee Moneyline BetMGM UC Davis (-8.5) 147.5 -450 +333 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UC Davis (-8.5) 149.5 -450 +330 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Milwaukee vs. UC Davis Betting Trends

Milwaukee has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

UC Davis has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Aggies games have gone over the point total.

