Saturday's contest between the UC Davis Aggies (3-4) and Milwaukee Panthers (3-6) going head to head at University Credit Union Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UC Davis, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Milwaukee vs. UC Davis Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Milwaukee vs. UC Davis Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Davis 77, Milwaukee 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Milwaukee vs. UC Davis

Computer Predicted Spread: UC Davis (-9.4)

UC Davis (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

UC Davis has a 1-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Milwaukee, who is 2-5-0 ATS. The Aggies are 2-3-0 and the Panthers are 4-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers are being outscored by 3.1 points per game, with a -28 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.9 points per game (201st in college basketball), and allow 77.0 per outing (307th in college basketball).

Milwaukee is 189th in college basketball at 33.1 rebounds per game. That's 2.2 fewer than the 35.3 its opponents average.

Milwaukee makes 8.7 three-pointers per game (82nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.3. It shoots 30.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 40.4%.

Milwaukee has committed 10.1 turnovers per game (58th in college basketball), 2.7 fewer than the 12.8 it forces (131st in college basketball).

