Milwaukee vs. Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Saturday's contest that pits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-4) against the Milwaukee Panthers (5-5) at Joseph J. Gentile Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-65 in favor of Loyola Chicago. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 9.
The Panthers lost their most recent outing 67-65 against St. Thomas on Thursday.
Milwaukee vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Milwaukee vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction
- Prediction: Loyola Chicago 66, Milwaukee 65
Other Horizon Predictions
Milwaukee Schedule Analysis
- When the Panthers took down the IUPUI Jaguars, who are ranked No. 290 in our computer rankings, on December 3 by a score of 70-59, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.
- According to the RPI, the Ramblers have three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.
- Milwaukee has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (four).
Milwaukee 2023-24 Best Wins
- 70-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 290) on December 3
- 67-61 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 319) on November 18
- 88-67 on the road over McNeese (No. 355) on November 17
- 84-59 at home over Central Michigan (No. 359) on November 25
Milwaukee Leaders
- Kendall Nead: 19 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)
- Kamy Peppler: 12.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72)
- Jada Donaldson: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
- Angie Cera: 10.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)
- Jorey Buwalda: 7.9 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
Milwaukee Performance Insights
- The Panthers outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game (posting 68.5 points per game, 149th in college basketball, and giving up 64.7 per contest, 193rd in college basketball) and have a +38 scoring differential.
