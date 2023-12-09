The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) as heavy, 20.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on FOX. The point total in the matchup is set at 140.5.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -20.5 140.5

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

Marquette's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 140.5 points four times.

Marquette's outings this year have an average point total of 146.8, 6.3 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Golden Eagles have compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

Marquette has entered the game as favorites three times this season and won twice.

The Golden Eagles have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -3000.

The implied probability of a win from Marquette, based on the moneyline, is 96.8%.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 4 57.1% 80 144.9 66.8 132.8 147.2 Notre Dame 2 25% 64.9 144.9 66 132.8 135.6

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles average 80 points per game, 14 more points than the 66 the Fighting Irish give up.

When Marquette totals more than 66 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 4-3-0 1-1 2-5-0 Notre Dame 4-4-0 0-0 2-6-0

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Notre Dame 16-1 Home Record 11-8 8-4 Away Record 0-10 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-13-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.3 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-10-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

