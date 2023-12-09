The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) go up against the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on FOX.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX
Marquette Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have made.
  • In games Marquette shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
  • The Fighting Irish are the 204th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 309th.
  • The Golden Eagles put up 14 more points per game (80) than the Fighting Irish give up (66).
  • Marquette is 7-1 when scoring more than 66 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette posted 83.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 79.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 73.7.
  • Marquette averaged 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

