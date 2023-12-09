The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have made.

Marquette has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 304th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish sit at 205th.

The Golden Eagles score 80.0 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 66.0 the Fighting Irish give up.

Marquette is 7-1 when scoring more than 66.0 points.

Notre Dame Stats Insights

This season, Notre Dame has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Fighting Irish are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 306th.

The Fighting Irish put up an average of 64.9 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Notre Dame is 4-3 when giving up fewer than 80.0 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Marquette played better when playing at home last year, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game in road games.

The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 in road games.

Marquette made 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Notre Dame scored 73 points per game at home last season, and 66.3 away.

At home, the Fighting Irish allowed 71.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than they allowed away (73.5).

At home, Notre Dame made 9.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (8.6). Notre Dame's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum 12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum 12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule