The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.

In games Marquette shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 309th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish rank 203rd.

The 80 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 14 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (66).

Marquette is 7-1 when scoring more than 66 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame Stats Insights

Notre Dame has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.4% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish rank 261st.

The Fighting Irish put up an average of 64.9 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Eagles allow.

When Notre Dame allows fewer than 80 points, it is 4-3.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.

The Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.7 away from home.

Marquette drained 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Notre Dame scored more points at home (73 per game) than on the road (66.3) last season.

In 2022-23, the Fighting Irish conceded 1.7 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (73.5).

At home, Notre Dame knocked down 9.2 triples per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (8.6). Notre Dame's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum 12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum 12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule