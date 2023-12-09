Saturday's game features the Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) clashing at Fiserv Forum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 79-60 win for heavily favored Marquette according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 9.

Based on our computer prediction, Notre Dame should cover the point spread, which is listed at 21.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 140.5 total.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -21.5

Marquette -21.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -3000, Notre Dame +1200

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 79, Notre Dame 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Notre Dame

Pick ATS: Notre Dame (+21.5)



Notre Dame (+21.5) Pick OU: Under (140.5)



Marquette has gone 4-3-0 against the spread, while Notre Dame's ATS record this season is 4-4-0. The Golden Eagles have a 2-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Fighting Irish have a record of 2-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 144.9 points per game, 4.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game (scoring 80 points per game to rank 82nd in college basketball while giving up 66.8 per outing to rank 83rd in college basketball) and have a +119 scoring differential overall.

Marquette loses the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. it records 33.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 307th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36 per outing.

Marquette makes 8.9 three-pointers per game (66th in college basketball) at a 33.5% rate (182nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 per game its opponents make at a 32% rate.

The Golden Eagles average 102 points per 100 possessions on offense (51st in college basketball), and allow 85.2 points per 100 possessions (77th in college basketball).

Marquette wins the turnover battle by 5.3 per game, committing 9.4 (29th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.7.

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish have a -9 scoring differential, falling short by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 64.9 points per game, 339th in college basketball, and are allowing 66 per contest to rank 71st in college basketball.

The 36.4 rebounds per game Notre Dame accumulates rank 205th in college basketball, 2.1 more than the 34.3 its opponents record.

Notre Dame knocks down 6.9 three-pointers per game (229th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 28.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.3%.

Notre Dame forces 10.1 turnovers per game (323rd in college basketball) while committing 10.9 (109th in college basketball).

