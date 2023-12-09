Saturday's contest that pits the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at Fiserv Forum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-59 in favor of Marquette, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 9.

Based on our computer prediction, Notre Dame projects to cover the 20.5-point spread in its matchup against Marquette. The total is listed at 138.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -20.5

Marquette -20.5 Point Total: 138.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 79, Notre Dame 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Notre Dame

Pick ATS: Notre Dame (+20.5)



Notre Dame (+20.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Marquette has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Notre Dame, who is 4-4-0 ATS. A total of two out of the Golden Eagles' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Fighting Irish's games have gone over. The teams score 144.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game with a +119 scoring differential overall. They put up 80 points per game (85th in college basketball) and give up 66.8 per outing (83rd in college basketball).

Marquette loses the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. it records 33.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 309th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36 per outing.

Marquette makes 8.9 three-pointers per game (63rd in college basketball), two more than its opponents (6.9).

The Golden Eagles rank 52nd in college basketball by averaging 102 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 79th in college basketball, allowing 85.2 points per 100 possessions.

Marquette wins the turnover battle by 5.3 per game, committing 9.4 (28th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.7.

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish have a -9 scoring differential, falling short by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 64.9 points per game, 338th in college basketball, and are allowing 66 per outing to rank 72nd in college basketball.

Notre Dame comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.1 boards. It records 36.4 rebounds per game (203rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.3.

Notre Dame connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (231st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 28.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.3%.

Notre Dame forces 10.1 turnovers per game (323rd in college basketball) while committing 10.9 (109th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.