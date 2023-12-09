Saturday's game between the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at Fiserv Forum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-59 and heavily favors Marquette to come out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 9.

According to our computer prediction, Notre Dame should cover the spread, which currently sits at 20.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 138.5 total.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -20.5

Marquette -20.5 Point Total: 138.5

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 79, Notre Dame 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Notre Dame

Pick ATS: Notre Dame (+20.5)



Notre Dame (+20.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Marquette's record against the spread this season is 4-3-0, while Notre Dame's is 4-4-0. The Golden Eagles are 2-5-0 and the Fighting Irish are 2-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams average 144.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles average 80.0 points per game (85th in college basketball) while allowing 66.8 per outing (83rd in college basketball). They have a +119 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game.

Marquette loses the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. it records 33.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 309th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.0 per outing.

Marquette knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (63rd in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents (6.9).

The Golden Eagles rank 52nd in college basketball with 102.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 79th in college basketball defensively with 85.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Marquette has come up on top in the turnover battle by 5.3 turnovers per game, committing 9.4 (28th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.7 (50th in college basketball).

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish are being outscored by 1.1 points per game, with a -9 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.9 points per game (338th in college basketball), and allow 66.0 per outing (72nd in college basketball).

Notre Dame grabs 36.4 rebounds per game (203rd in college basketball) while allowing 34.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.1 boards per game.

Notre Dame knocks down 6.9 three-pointers per game (231st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

Notre Dame has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (109th in college basketball) while forcing 10.1 (323rd in college basketball).

