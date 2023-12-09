Saturday's contest features the Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) matching up at Fiserv Forum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 79-60 win for heavily favored Marquette according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 79, Notre Dame 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Notre Dame

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-19.8)

Marquette (-19.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.8

Marquette has gone 4-3-0 against the spread, while Notre Dame's ATS record this season is 4-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Eagles are 2-5-0 and the Fighting Irish are 2-6-0.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +119 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.0 points per game (85th in college basketball) while allowing 66.8 per outing (83rd in college basketball).

Marquette ranks 290th in the country at 30.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 fewer than the 32.0 its opponents average.

Marquette makes 8.9 three-pointers per game (64th in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents (6.9). It is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc (174th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.0%.

The Golden Eagles rank 52nd in college basketball by averaging 102.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 79th in college basketball, allowing 85.2 points per 100 possessions.

Marquette has committed 5.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.4 (29th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.7 (50th in college basketball).

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish put up 64.9 points per game (338th in college basketball) while giving up 66.0 per contest (72nd in college basketball). They have a -9 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Notre Dame grabs 33.4 rebounds per game (173rd in college basketball) while conceding 30.9 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.5 boards per game.

Notre Dame makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (230th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

Notre Dame forces 10.1 turnovers per game (323rd in college basketball) while committing 10.9 (109th in college basketball).

