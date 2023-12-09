The Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) hope to break a five-game road losing skid at the Green Bay Phoenix (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Green Bay vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Leathernecks allow to opponents.

Green Bay has a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leathernecks sit at 11th.

The Phoenix average 6.9 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Leathernecks give up (70.3).

Green Bay has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 70.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Green Bay averaged 61.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 57.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Phoenix played better at home last season, allowing 75.3 points per game, compared to 76.8 on the road.

At home, Green Bay drained 0.6 fewer threes per game (6.6) than in away games (7.2). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (29.7%) compared to on the road (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule