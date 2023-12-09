The Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) hope to break a five-game road losing skid at the Green Bay Phoenix (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Green Bay vs. Western Illinois Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Green Bay Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Leathernecks allow to opponents.
  • Green Bay has a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Phoenix are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leathernecks sit at 11th.
  • The Phoenix average 6.9 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Leathernecks give up (70.3).
  • Green Bay has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 70.3 points.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Green Bay averaged 61.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 57.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Phoenix played better at home last season, allowing 75.3 points per game, compared to 76.8 on the road.
  • At home, Green Bay drained 0.6 fewer threes per game (6.6) than in away games (7.2). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (29.7%) compared to on the road (30.7%).

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne L 75-71 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/2/2023 Milwaukee W 70-58 Resch Center
12/6/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville L 78-69 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/9/2023 Western Illinois - Resch Center
12/12/2023 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena
12/16/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center

