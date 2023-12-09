How to Watch Green Bay vs. Western Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) hope to break a five-game road losing skid at the Green Bay Phoenix (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Green Bay vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Milwaukee vs UC Davis (5:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Akron vs Northern Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Southeast Missouri State vs Purdue Fort Wayne (7:00 PM ET | December 9)
Green Bay Stats Insights
- The Phoenix are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Leathernecks allow to opponents.
- Green Bay has a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Phoenix are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leathernecks sit at 11th.
- The Phoenix average 6.9 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Leathernecks give up (70.3).
- Green Bay has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 70.3 points.
Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Green Bay averaged 61.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 57.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.
- Defensively the Phoenix played better at home last season, allowing 75.3 points per game, compared to 76.8 on the road.
- At home, Green Bay drained 0.6 fewer threes per game (6.6) than in away games (7.2). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (29.7%) compared to on the road (30.7%).
Green Bay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 75-71
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 70-58
|Resch Center
|12/6/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|L 78-69
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/9/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Resch Center
|12/12/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
